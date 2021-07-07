DC visits Sialkot Public School

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mir Muhammad Nawaz and Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf visited the Sialkot Public school on Wednesday.

During the visit, they reviewed the site for setting up an office for the returning officer and a control room for live coverage of sensitive polling stations for by-election PP-38.

Later, the DC visited sale points of sacrificial animals set up for Eidul Azha at Akbarabad Chowkand Gholo Phala Wazirabad Road in the city. They also inspected facilities being providedto people by the district administration.