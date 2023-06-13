UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, Reviews Medical Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 07:44 PM

DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, reviews medical facilities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday visited Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday visited Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

He visited the emergency department, orthopaedic ward, surgical ward, and blood bank.

Talking to the patients, he inquired about the treatment facilities being provided to them.

Zaheer Anwar also visited the shelter house of Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and reviewed the facilities being provided to the residents. The deputy commissioner appreciated the management's effort for providing the best management facilities in the hospital.

Related Topics

Bank Bahawalpur Best Blood

Recent Stories

RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of e ..

RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of exams

9 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy market will support UAE’s s ..

15 minutes ago
 Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensiv ..

Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensive - Putin

9 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Vol ..

Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Volume Delivered to From Abroad - ..

9 minutes ago
 Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused ..

Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused 90-Tonne Oil Spill - Regional ..

9 minutes ago
 GCC nations rally behind COP28 UAE to drive pragma ..

GCC nations rally behind COP28 UAE to drive pragmatic and transformational clima ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.