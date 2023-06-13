DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, reviews medical facilities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday visited Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday visited Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

He visited the emergency department, orthopaedic ward, surgical ward, and blood bank.

Talking to the patients, he inquired about the treatment facilities being provided to them.

Zaheer Anwar also visited the shelter house of Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and reviewed the facilities being provided to the residents. The deputy commissioner appreciated the management's effort for providing the best management facilities in the hospital.