DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, reviews medical facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Tuesday visited Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and inspected various sections of the hospital.

He reviewed the medical facilities provided to patients in the hospital.

He also talked to the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to them.

He also visited the Pharmacy of hospital and the radiology section.