DC Visits Sir Sadiq Hospital; Reviews Medical Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital; reviews medical facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Sir Sadiq Muhammad

Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur, where he inspected various departments, including

the outdoor patients department.

He reviewed the availability of medicines in the hospital and facilities for patient treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner also talked to the patients receiving treatment in the hospital

and inquired about the medical facilities provided to them. He reviewed the cleanliness

and sanitation of the hospital.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Hamid informed him about the

availability of medicines, pathological tests, X-rays, ultrasounds, and treatment facilities

in the hospital.

