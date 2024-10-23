DC Visits Sir Sadiq Hospital; Reviews Medical Facilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Sir Sadiq Muhammad
Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur, where he inspected various departments, including
the outdoor patients department.
He reviewed the availability of medicines in the hospital and facilities for patient treatment.
The Deputy Commissioner also talked to the patients receiving treatment in the hospital
and inquired about the medical facilities provided to them. He reviewed the cleanliness
and sanitation of the hospital.
On the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Hamid informed him about the
availability of medicines, pathological tests, X-rays, ultrasounds, and treatment facilities
in the hospital.
