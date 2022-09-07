DC visits site of Jhangra Motorway Link

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Waraich on Wednesday inspected the ongoing development work of the Motorway Link Jhangra East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Waraich on Wednesday inspected the ongoing development work of the Motorway Link Jhangra East.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Muhammad Tayyab, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, and Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz along with other relevant officers were present.

Deputy Commissioner directed that the construction work of the Jhangra East Motorway Link should be completed during this financial year. He further said that the encroachments on the sides of the highway should be removed and electric poles should be installed in proper condition.

XEN Highways Farrukh Mumtaz said that the construction work of the 42 km long Jhangra East Motorway Link is going on and 4 billion rupees were allocated for the project. Out of which, 1.3 billion rupees have been used.

He said that additional funds of 1.1 billion rupees have been provided by the government for this project and work is going on at a good pace to complete the development work of the Motorway Link within the specific time.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich directed that all the construction work should be completed on time. He said that the relevant officers should visit the field regularly so that the quality can be maintained in development projects