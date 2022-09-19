DC visits site of under construction Additional Ring Road

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Waraich on Monday inspected the ongoing development work of Additional Ring Road Bahawalpur.

Flanked by Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz, he directed the construction work of the additional ring road to be completed at the earliest and electric poles to be installed as well.

Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz briefed the deputy commissioner about the development project of Additional Ring Road Bahawalpur. He told that out of the 10.5 kilometers long Additional Ring Road, 6.5 kilometers of the road had been completed. He further informed that the Punjab government had provided funds of Rs. 67 million for the project.

DC Waraich directed that all construction works be completed on time and the officers concerned visit the field regularly to maintain quality.