DC Visits Site Of Under Construction Bridge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 08:51 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the site of under construction bridge that will connect Sama Satta with Khanqah Sharif.

The bridge is being constructed with a cost of Rs 7 million.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to ensure the timely completion of construction work. He said that no compromise should be made on the quality of material and work. The Deputy Commissioner was informed that work on the bridge is underway at a good pace and is expected to be completed on time.

