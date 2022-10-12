UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Sites Of Various Development Projects In Bahawalpur

Published October 12, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Waraich on Wednesday inspected various development schemes in the city.

He also inspected the construction of the road from Cheema Town to Azam Chowk.

He directed the concerned officers should complete the construction work within the specific time, adding the process of shifting the electric poles to one side of the road should be completed soon. Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority Baqa Muhammad Jam said that construction of 3.2 kilometers double road from Cheema Town to Azam Chowk is underway with an estimated cost of Rs193 million while funds of Rs 80 million have been utilized.

The DC inspected the construction of the Bahawalpur Arts Council building at Gulzar-e-Sadiq. It was informed that the estimated cost of the Arts Council building is Rs 379.097 million and more than Rs110 million in funds have been utilized.

He inspected the construction works of the Livestock Complex and directed that the roof of the building should be completed soon.

He said no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Executive Engineer Buildings Department Mohammad Nisar briefed about the construction works. He said funds of Rs119.16 million were released for the construction of the livestock complex, out of Rs 59.59 million have been used.

