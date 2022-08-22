DC visits sites, reviews activities of anti polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Torghar Anwarzeb Khan Monday visited various fixed sites in the field and checked the activities of the anti-polio campaign on the first day of the polio vaccination drive.

During the inspection, he also checked the tele sheets and fingerprints of the children. He also talked with parents/area elders protesting against the polio vaccine in Zizari and Seri villages.

He listened their grievances and assured them to resolve after which the people of the area agreed to administer polio drops to their children and thanked all the officers.

Later on, District Police Officer (DPO) Torghar, ADC and AC after giving polio drops to the children formally inaugurated a vaccination drive in Zizari and Seri villages.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeb Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Torghar Dr. Abdul Wajid visited various educational institutions and health centers.

During the visit, he also reviewed the attendance of staff and related activities. He also checked the polio activities in the field and evaluated the performance of the teams.