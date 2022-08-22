UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Sites, Reviews Activities Of Anti Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

DC visits sites, reviews activities of anti polio campaign

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Torghar Anwarzeb Khan Monday visited various fixed sites in the field and checked the activities of the anti-polio campaign on the first day of the polio vaccination drive.

During the inspection, he also checked the tele sheets and fingerprints of the children. He also talked with parents/area elders protesting against the polio vaccine in Zizari and Seri villages.

He listened their grievances and assured them to resolve after which the people of the area agreed to administer polio drops to their children and thanked all the officers.

Later on, District Police Officer (DPO) Torghar, ADC and AC after giving polio drops to the children formally inaugurated a vaccination drive in Zizari and Seri villages.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeb Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Torghar Dr. Abdul Wajid visited various educational institutions and health centers.

During the visit, he also reviewed the attendance of staff and related activities. He also checked the polio activities in the field and evaluated the performance of the teams.

Related Topics

Police Polio Visit All Telecard Limited

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

1 hour ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

2 hours ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

3 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.