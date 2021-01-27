UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Slaughter House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

DC visits slaughter house

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari visited Slaughter House and directed the revenue department officials to identify encroachments around it.

The DC directed CO Municipal Corporation Faisal Shehzad to take steps keeping in view principles of hygiene in the Slaughter House.

The DC also directed that special measures should be taken to ensure proper draining of sewerage water and sanitation on Comila Road.

The DC also reviewed sanitation situation in different areas of the city and issued instructions to the concerned authorities.

More Stories From Pakistan

