DC visits Special Education Center, sweet home, Thalassemia Center Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind on Wednesday visited Special Education Center, Sweet Home and Thalassemia Center and took view of facilities there

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind on Wednesday visited Special Education Center, Sweet Home and Thalassemia Center and took view of facilities there.

During the visit to the Special Education Center, DC said that special attention is required for special children and for that purpose the rehabilitation centre for special children shall perform an active role in this regard so that these children could be made a beneficial citizen of society.

On the occasion Regional Director Special Education Center Ghulam Murtaza Channar informed DC about the education facilities for special children available at Special Education Centers.

During the visit to Sweet Home, DC met with the resident children and distributed gifts among them. DC said that Pakistan Baitul Mal is doing the best job by taking care of unsupported and orphaned children. He vowed that district administration would extend all possible assistance to Sweet Home.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Baitul Mal Shahzad Jaskani informed DC about the facilities of education, health and food available for children.

Later DC visited the Thalassemia Care Center where he inspected the transfusion of blood to patient children, provision of free food and other facilities that were appreciated by DC.

He said that healthy persons of the area shall come forward and donate blood for the Thalassemia patients as saving the life of a person is like saving humanity. DC extended cooperation of district administration to the administration of

Thalassemia Care Center. Center In-charge Dr Sadiq Siyal informed DC about blood transfusion facilities available at the centre and added that the blood transfusion process is started after the complete test process.

He said that blood is collected with the cooperation and support of government, private and social organizations through organizing camps in this regard. He said that in order to prevent the spread of the disease of Thalassemia efforts are afoot by awareness programs and free tests.

