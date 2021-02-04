UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Sports Gymnasium, Food Street

Thu 04th February 2021

DC visits sports gymnasium, food street

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Thursday paid a surprise visit to food street,sports stadium and checked the quality of food and facilities available there

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Thursday paid a surprise visit to food street,sports stadium and checked the quality of food and facilities available there.

She directed the food authority to regularly check the quality of food in Food Street and issued instructions on hygiene and cleanliness.

She visited the sports gymnasium and appreciated the facilities available for players.

She directed the management to further improve the quality of the gymnasium and promote it so that more and more youth could benefit from this facility.

More Stories From Pakistan

