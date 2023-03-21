DC visits Stadium Road free flour point to review arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Tuesday visited the free flour point set up at Stadium Road and reviewed arrangements made to facilitate the citizens besides checking the process of free flour delivery.

The DC also interacted with the citizens and inquired about the provision of free flour.

He informed that the supply of free flour to the citizens would continue without interruption and free flour would be distributed among 500,000 deserving households.

He said during Ramazan three free flour bags would be given to deserving and middle-class families.

All-out efforts would be made to ensure the supply of free flour to the citizens in an efficient and dignified manner, he added.

Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and no one would be allowed to behave unethically with the citizens receiving free flour, Hassan Waqar Cheema said.