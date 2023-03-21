UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Stadium Road Free Flour Point To Review Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DC visits Stadium Road free flour point to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Tuesday visited the free flour point set up at Stadium Road and reviewed arrangements made to facilitate the citizens besides checking the process of free flour delivery.

The DC also interacted with the citizens and inquired about the provision of free flour.

He informed that the supply of free flour to the citizens would continue without interruption and free flour would be distributed among 500,000 deserving households.

He said during Ramazan three free flour bags would be given to deserving and middle-class families.

All-out efforts would be made to ensure the supply of free flour to the citizens in an efficient and dignified manner, he added.

Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and no one would be allowed to behave unethically with the citizens receiving free flour, Hassan Waqar Cheema said.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi Flour

Recent Stories

ERC distributes 10,000 school bags to Syrian child ..

ERC distributes 10,000 school bags to Syrian children

21 minutes ago
 BISP Board approves new payment model for benefici ..

BISP Board approves new payment model for beneficiaries by opening accounts in b ..

42 minutes ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two t ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two terrorism cases

2 hours ago
 President calls for paying attention towards IT in ..

President calls for paying attention towards IT industry in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 ..

Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 fils for H2 2022

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Fin ..

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Finance denying existence of Pale ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.