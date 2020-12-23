UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Sub-jail, Directs To Follow SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:30 PM

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgen has visited sub-jail and directed the concern officials to follow SOPs to stop spread of Coronavirus.

Superintendent of the prison informed the Deputy Commissioner about the security arrangements and SOPs.

He said that three places have been selected for construction of new prison in the district and has been sent to high authorities for approval.

Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and assured to resolve all the problems faced by prisoners and staff.

DC, on the occasion, also distributed blankets among the prisoners.

