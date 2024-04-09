Open Menu

DC Visits Sukkur Bus Terminal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Raja Muhammad Bux Dharejo on Tuesday visited the bus terminal, main Shikarpur road to ensure that no passengers, going to their hometown to celebrate Eid, was overcharged by the bus and van services.

In a surprise visit, he promised that monitoring of all passenger buses and vehicle stands would continue during Eid holidays, with an ongoing crackdown on bus owners, who overcharge passengers. He also directed assistant commissioners to visit bus stands and ensure that the government fare list was prominently displayed.

He emphasised the need for agriculture fair price shops to remain open, ensuring an ample and quality supply of vegetables.

