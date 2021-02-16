DC visits Sukkur district hospital

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Sukkur.

During his visit he checked cleanliness situation in different wards, toilets, hospital's premises and lighting arrangements.

Toilets of Trauma Center, Surgical/Orthopaedic and other wards were dirty, choked and unusable.

Used blood bags were hanging on drip stand and nursing staff on duty did not show any concern implying that SOPs regarding hospital waste management and patients not followed up.

The corridor, leading to wards, was without lights and even medical wards had very poor lighting arrangements. DC also inquired from attendants and patients about the availability of medicines, many of them complained about non-provision of medicines.