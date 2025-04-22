Open Menu

DC Visits Surgical Tower To Review Construction Work

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 01:50 PM

DC visits Surgical tower to review construction work

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to review the construction work underway at 60-bed surgical tower there.

He visiting the surgical tower said the district administration was striving to provide quality health facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

The deputy commissioner directed to open the ground floor of the surgical tower immediately .

He ordered to further accelerate the pace of work and directed the concerned officers to monitor the construction work to maintain transparency .

He said that with the addition of 60 beds, the patients would get better treatment facilities.

The deputy commissioner also visited different wards of the hospital and talked to the patients and inquired about the availability of treatment and medicines.

He said that measures were underway for 100 percent availability of the medicines in the hospital.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

53 minutes ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

58 minutes ago
 HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

14 hours ago
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

14 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

14 hours ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

14 hours ago
 Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

14 hours ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

14 hours ago
 SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan