DC visits Surgical tower to review construction work

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to review the construction work underway at 60-bed surgical tower there.

He visiting the surgical tower said the district administration was striving to provide quality health facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

The deputy commissioner directed to open the ground floor of the surgical tower immediately .

He ordered to further accelerate the pace of work and directed the concerned officers to monitor the construction work to maintain transparency .

He said that with the addition of 60 beds, the patients would get better treatment facilities.

The deputy commissioner also visited different wards of the hospital and talked to the patients and inquired about the availability of treatment and medicines.

He said that measures were underway for 100 percent availability of the medicines in the hospital.

APP/mha/378