DC visits Swabi Jail,inquires prisoners' problems

SWABI, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood here Thursday visited Swabi Jail and inquired problems confronted by prisoners besides issued directives to concerned quarters for early resolve.

The DC was accompanied by jail authorities met with prisoners one-by-one.

He also checked food providing to inmates and ensured them for resolve of their problems.

He directed jail authorities to provide all facilities to prisoners and their right demands should be fulfilled on priority basis.