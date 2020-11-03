UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Sweet Homes Built For Accommodating Orphan Children

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon on Tuesday visited the Sweet Homes (Hostel) in Ghous-e-Azam Society built by International Charity Organization Qatar Charity (INGO) with the cost of 20 million for accommodating orphans children.

Speaking on the occasion DC said that hostel was a "Amanat" by the administration by the Qatar Charity to the administration and looking after of this Amanat with the cooperation of Bait-ul-Mal representatives were responsible for all of us.

The DC assured PBS's focal person Salim Balouch about resolving issues related to accommodation of orphan children..

On the occasion, Qatar Chairty's Raheela Khaskhali said that charity has worked for the welfare of the people of Mirpurkhas and more hostels would be constructed in other districts.

Focal person Salim Balouch said that 100 children were being provided residences coupled with food and quality education in Bait- ul- Mal and one midwife have been hired for each 10 children.

The Civil Society representative Muhammad Baksh Kapri said that the services of Malik Raja Abdul Haq could not be forgotten for giving 8500 squire feet of land as gift to Qatar Chairty (Sweet Homes). He said such more hospitals would be built by the cooperation of such philanthropist's cooperation .

The Mailk Raja Abul Haq on the occasion said that he had done such welfare hospitals in the past and would do in the future and Gold is to be given the compensation of this welfare work .

