DC Visits Taimargara Jail

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LOWER DIR, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Iftikhar Ahmad and Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Tariq Hussain Friday visited Taimargara Jail and inspected its various sections.

He visited the medical facility at the jail, the kitchen and the juvenile section and inquired the inmates about the condition of their living, food and recreation etc.

The DC directed hospital staff to further improve healthcare service delivery in the hospital and ensure availability of needed medicines.

He also directed steps to resolve issues confronted by jail staff and said that a meeting would be convened to discuss these issues with departments of social welfare and communication and works.

