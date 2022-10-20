UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Taj Colony To View Drainage, Sanitation Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Thursday paid a visit of Taj Colony Nawabshah to take view of drainage and sanitation situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Thursday paid a visit of Taj Colony Nawabshah to take view of drainage and sanitation situation.

During the visit, DC expressed his annoyance over the Public Health Engineering Department on the non-disposal of sewerage water and bad situation of sanitation. He strictly directed to improve the disposal and sanitation positively within the period of one week.

DC directed the officials of Municipal Committee to conduct anti mosquito spray in the area.

Later he visited Drainage Disposal system of Taj Colony and instructed officials concerned to keep the disposal machinery in running order.

He later inspected the paint work on Nawabshah-Qazi Ahmed and other flyover and said the paint work in different areas would give a good look to the city.

DC also directed to install tyre burst system at different roads to maintain free flow of traffic.

