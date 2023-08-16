DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative route

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Abdur Rehman on Wednesday visited Takht Bhai relics and inspected an alternative route to the archeological site

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Abdur Rehman on Wednesday visited Takht Bhai relics and inspected an alternative route to the archeological site.

He inspected alternative route and discussed matters relating to Section IV with officials concerned of district administration.

He also visited Biological Control Laboratory of Agriculture Extension Department Jamra Farms and inquired about its working.

He was told that a facility was established to minimize the use of pesticides on crops and to control plants' diseases by biological procedures.

Later, DC went to ADF Seed Industry and inspected the cleansing and grading process of seeds. He also directed staff to further improve performance for the facilitation of farmers.