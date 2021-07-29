DC visits taluka Hospital, Mukhtiarkar office, inspects water supply, drainage schemes

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited Taluka Hospital Sakrand, Mukhtiarkar Office, Water Supply Scheme and also inspected under construction Drainage Scheme Punhal Khan Chandio on Thursday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited Taluka Hospital Sakrand, Mukhtiarkar Office, Water Supply Scheme and also inspected under construction Drainage Scheme Punhal Khan Chandio on Thursday.

According to hand out Deputy Commissioner directed administration of Taluka Hospital to ensure provision of better treatment facilities to patients visiting hospital and instructed to accelerate corona vaccination process.

Taluka hospital administration briefed Deputy Commissioner about the treatment facilities available at hospital and Corona vaccination progress. Later DC visited Mukhtiarkar office and checked the record.

Instructing Mukhtarkar Sakrand, DC emphasized to maintain office revenue record to accuracy and genuine work of visiting persons shall be resolved immediately. DC later visited water supply supply scheme of Sakrand town and instructed administration to ensure water supply properly. He also visited under construction Drainage scheme in village Punhal Khan Chandio and instructed for its earlier completion to facilitative for disposal of drainage water. Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, XEN Public Health Inayatullah Memon andother officials were present on the occasion.