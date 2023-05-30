UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Teachers Training Institute

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 07:16 PM

DC visits teachers training institute

Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam visited teachers training institute PITE and collected information about the institution

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam visited teachers training institute PITE and collected information about the institution.

DC said that provision of better training of teachers is guaranteed for better education standards. She was optimistic that PITE would play an important role in the training mission of teachers.

On the occasion Director General PITE Nusrat Kalhoro informed DC in detail about the institute.

Director PITE Shahab Mallah, Mir Hassan Dahri, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and other officials were present on the occasion.

Later Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam visited NOREN Cancer Hospital Nawabshah and went round its different sections, she also collected details about facilities of treatment here.

During the visit DC observed that Cancer hospitals are in low numbers in Sindh Province and country. She said that the establishment of Cancer Hospital is a welcoming act for the cancer patients of Shaheed Benazirabad and other surrounding areas.

She said that space still exists for further improvement in treatment facilities at Cancer Hospital and district administration would fully cooperate with hospital administration in this regard. On the occasion Director NOREN Cancer Hospital Muhammad Sadiq and Admin Officer Meeral Shah briefed DC about the treatment of cancer patients at this hospital.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Education Visit Nawabshah Cancer

Recent Stories

Locust outbreak in Afghanistan threatens Wheat cro ..

Locust outbreak in Afghanistan threatens Wheat crops: FAO

6 minutes ago
 Workshop held on Value Chain of Pulses

Workshop held on Value Chain of Pulses

6 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam water level constantly rises

Mangla Dam water level constantly rises

6 minutes ago
 Putin Confirms Russia's Attack Against Headquarter ..

Putin Confirms Russia's Attack Against Headquarters of Military Intelligence of ..

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine Making Attempts to Disorganize Work at ZNP ..

Ukraine Making Attempts to Disorganize Work at ZNPP - Putin

15 minutes ago
 Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Ru ..

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Russia-Africa Summit - Burundian ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.