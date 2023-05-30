DC visits teachers training institute

Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam visited teachers training institute PITE and collected information about the institution

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam visited teachers training institute PITE and collected information about the institution.

DC said that provision of better training of teachers is guaranteed for better education standards. She was optimistic that PITE would play an important role in the training mission of teachers.

On the occasion Director General PITE Nusrat Kalhoro informed DC in detail about the institute.

Director PITE Shahab Mallah, Mir Hassan Dahri, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and other officials were present on the occasion.

Later Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam visited NOREN Cancer Hospital Nawabshah and went round its different sections, she also collected details about facilities of treatment here.

During the visit DC observed that Cancer hospitals are in low numbers in Sindh Province and country. She said that the establishment of Cancer Hospital is a welcoming act for the cancer patients of Shaheed Benazirabad and other surrounding areas.

She said that space still exists for further improvement in treatment facilities at Cancer Hospital and district administration would fully cooperate with hospital administration in this regard. On the occasion Director NOREN Cancer Hospital Muhammad Sadiq and Admin Officer Meeral Shah briefed DC about the treatment of cancer patients at this hospital.