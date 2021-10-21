DC visits Technical High School, inspects vaccination activity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Thursday visited Government Technical High School Bahawalpur here.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed the facility of coronavirus vaccination provided to the students in the school.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, DHO Health Dr Khalid Arain and CEO education were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited different classrooms, inquired from the students about the educational activities.

He said that everyone should be vaccinated against coronavirus.