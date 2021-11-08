DC visits tehsil Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Monday paid a detailed visit to Kot Momin Tehsil and inspected THQ, Sahulat Bazaar, Govt Girls High School, land record Centre, AC Office, Stadium under-construction and Special education Centre.

He inspected the wards of THQ hospital and inquired about the patient's health.

He also inspected the Sahulat bazaar set up in Kot Momin and checked the quality of fruits and vegetables in the bazaar and directed to ensure the availability of sufficient quantity of daily use items including flour, sugar and rice in the bazaar.

The DC also inspected the construction work of stadium and directed the contractor to complete the work on time.

Later, he also visited Govt Girls High school and Land Centre.

Assistant Commissioner Aliza Rehan and other tehsil officers also accompanied him.