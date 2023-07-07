DC visits Tehsil Revenue Offices of city, sadar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Friday visited Tehsil Revenue Offices of City and Sadar.

He inspected various departments of both offices.

He talked to the people and inquired about their revenue-related problems.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected the cleaning condition of the offices and the washrooms.

He directed that the sanitation situation in Tehsil Revenue Offices should be improved.

He directed to solve problems of the complainants on a priority and ensure strict following of office timings.