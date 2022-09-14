UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Tehsil Tandlianwala To Review Service Delivery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh visited Tehsil Tandlianwala here on Wednesday and reviewed service delivery of various departments for general public

He went to Land Record Center Tandlianwala and checked attendance of center officers and staff. He also checked cleanliness in the center and directed its incharge to provide neat and clean atmosphere to the visitors.

He said that prompt service delivery should be ensured at LRC Tandlianwala so that confidence of general public could be restored on revenue department.

He also interacted with some visitors at Land Record Center and inquired about services delivery and the attitude of center officers and staff.

He directed the center staff to accelerate their efforts for resolving pending matters of land revenue on priority basis and no lethargy, negligence or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

The DC also went to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital and checked treatment facilities there. He checked hospital machinery and directed the hospital management to improve performance and ensure provision of free medicines to the patients.

He also visited newly constructed Danish school in Tandlianwala and asked its administration to start its academic session soon.

The DC directed the roads construction department to rehabilitate the city roads after removing encroachments.

He also held a meeting with Tehsil officers and reviewed their performance. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Nauman Ali briefed the deputy commissioner in this meeting.

