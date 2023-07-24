Open Menu

DC Visits Tench Bhatta Area To Inspect Muharram Procession Route

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DC visits Tench Bhatta area to inspect Muharram procession route

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :District Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Monday visited Tench Bhatta to Chungi no 22 area and inspected the arrangements for the Muharram procession.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Nosheen Israr, AC Cantt, Qandeel Fatima, ASP and the organizers of the procession were also present on the occasion.

He directed the authorities to complete the cleanliness arrangements of the entire route and fix dangling electricity and telephone wires.

Garbage lying on the route of the procession should be removed immediately, Hasan Waqar added.

Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated, the DC said.

The patchwork work on the procession route should be completed as soon as possible, he said adding, the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the route should also be completed immediately.

