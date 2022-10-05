DC visits tent cities, distributes ration among flood hit families

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan visited tent cities established for the flood hit people in Hayat Khaskheli village of Tando Bago taluka and distributed ration bags among 400 families.

According to a handout issued by the district information office on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner also reviewed the ongoing dewatering process in the village and directed the relevant authorities to remove stagnant work immediately.

The DC instructed DHO to depute a team of doctors to the area to examine and treat the people living in tent cities.

He also directed to ensure cleanliness drive in tent cities and take care of flood affectees.

Nawaz said that all facilities were being provided to the flood hit people, including medicines, clean drinking water, cooked food and other amenities as well as the availability of solar lights and generators.