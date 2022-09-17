UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Tent City, Flood Hit- Areas Of Badin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022

DC visits tent city, flood hit- areas of Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan visited a tent city setup for flood hit people at Khoski Bypass and other flood-hit areas and inquired about facilities being provided to destitute people.

According to a handout issued by district Information office, DC inspected the quality of food being cooked for people and directed to provide food to people in time and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner said that district administration was utilizing all available resources for helping flood-hit people and providing maximum relief.

