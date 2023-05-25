DC visits Thalassemia Center, Sweet Home Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam visited Thalassemia Center and Sweet Home being run under the supervision of Pakistan Baitul Mal and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made in both institutions.

During the visit to the Thalassemia Center, she met with thalassemia-affected children and said that free blood transfusion service to children was a pious work.

The DC urged the public to generously donate blood to save the lives of affected children.

She assured all possible cooperation by the district administration to the center. On the occasion, General Secretary Thalassemia Patients Welfare Society Dr Sadiq Siyal and Joint Secretary Ghulam Nabi Channa informed DC Kanwal Nizam that apart from blood transfusion, scores of other facilities were also being provided at the center to the children suffering from Thalassemia.

During her visit to Sweet Home Nawabshah administered by Pakistan Baitul Mal, the DC met with orphan and destitute children and said that Sweet Home was doing a remarkable job for the children. She assured the children that the district administration would continue to extend its cooperation to the institute.

Deputy Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Shehzad Jaskani briefed the DC about facilities of education, health and others being accorded to children at Sweet Home.