Open Menu

DC Visits Theme Park To Review Drainage Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

DC visits Theme Park to review drainage operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza on Monday visited Theme Park to review the ongoing drainage operation being carried out under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab.

During the visit, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind briefed the DC on the progress of relief measures. The DC was informed that the drainage process has been successfully completed in most blocks of the park, while work is swiftly continuing in the remaining two blocks. WASA teams, equipped with heavy machinery, are working round-the-clock to remove water from low-lying areas, while basic facilities are being ensured for residents affected by the situation.

Talking on the occasion, Syed Musa Raza directed that all available resources be utilized to complete the drainage process at the earliest and that the safety of field staff be ensured during the operation. He said that under the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, citizens’ relief and restoration of normal routines remain the top priority of the district administration.

He added that protecting the life and property of citizens is the foremost responsibility of the administration, and expressed confidence that through coordinated efforts of all departments, the situation will soon be brought fully under control.

Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified action against profiteers, bringing a notable decline in vegetable and fruit prices. Daily inspections ensured cucumber fell by Rs. 10 per kg, peaches by Rs. 15, and grapes by Rs. 5, while prices of 22 vegetables and five fruits, including potatoes, tomatoes, bananas, and apples, remained stable. Bread, sugar, and flour are available at government-fixed rates, while auctions are strictly monitored under a zero-tolerance policy against hoarding.

Recent Stories

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE Presiden ..

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..

22 minutes ago
 Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to ..

Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..

51 minutes ago
 Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both team ..

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

1 hour ago
 SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural He ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

1 hour ago
 Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

2 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

2 hours ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

2 hours ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

2 hours ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan