DC visits Theme Park to review drainage operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza on Monday visited Theme Park to review the ongoing drainage operation being carried out under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab.

During the visit, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind briefed the DC on the progress of relief measures. The DC was informed that the drainage process has been successfully completed in most blocks of the park, while work is swiftly continuing in the remaining two blocks. WASA teams, equipped with heavy machinery, are working round-the-clock to remove water from low-lying areas, while basic facilities are being ensured for residents affected by the situation.

Talking on the occasion, Syed Musa Raza directed that all available resources be utilized to complete the drainage process at the earliest and that the safety of field staff be ensured during the operation. He said that under the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, citizens’ relief and restoration of normal routines remain the top priority of the district administration.

He added that protecting the life and property of citizens is the foremost responsibility of the administration, and expressed confidence that through coordinated efforts of all departments, the situation will soon be brought fully under control.

Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified action against profiteers, bringing a notable decline in vegetable and fruit prices. Daily inspections ensured cucumber fell by Rs. 10 per kg, peaches by Rs. 15, and grapes by Rs. 5, while prices of 22 vegetables and five fruits, including potatoes, tomatoes, bananas, and apples, remained stable. Bread, sugar, and flour are available at government-fixed rates, while auctions are strictly monitored under a zero-tolerance policy against hoarding.