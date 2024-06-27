Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM

DC visits THQ Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ahmedpur East and inaugurated the expansion work of the Dialysis Unit.

The DC inquired about the patients of treatment at the hospital. He also inaugurated the modern operation theater in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Muhammad Faisal, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, and MS THQ. Dr. Arif Ghori were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various departments in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and reviewed the available medical facilities. He also inspected the cleanliness, maintenance, and plantation work at the hospital.

The DC also inaugurated the up-gradation of Water Filtration Plant at Kanchi Mor. Local residents thanked the Deputy Commissioner for providing clean drinking water.

He directed the officials to ensure the proper maintenance of the Water Filtration Plant.

Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Qazi Muhammad Naeem, and other officials and local residents were also present at the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the upgradation works at Mahmood Ladies Park Chowk Munir Shaheed during the visit to Ahmedpur East.

He also planted saplings as part of a plantation campaign in the park and instructed municipal committee officials to focus on the park's maintenance, cleanliness, and irrigation of plants.

He emphasized the need to take further steps to make the park more beautiful, green, and lively. He suggested planting perennial and shady trees to create a pleasant environment.

More Stories From Pakistan