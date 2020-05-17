DC visits THQ Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East, some 54 kilometres from here.

He visited the coronavirus isolation ward of the hospital and inspected the facilities there.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the hospital.

Later, the DC visited the wheat procurement centre at Ahamdpur East. He was told that the target for the centre was to procure 12000 metric ton wheat while 12483 metric ton wheat has been procured so far which was more than the target.

He expressed satisfaction over performance of the wheat procurement centre.