DC visits THQ Ahmadpur East, inspects various sections of the hospital

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmedpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :

He reviewed the treatment facilities provided to the patients. He visited the emergency department, pharmacy, pathological lab, wards, and other departments. He talked to the patients being treated in the wards and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to them at the hospital. Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East was also with him.

Deputy Commissioner checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa went to Munir Shaheed Chowk and other places.

He directed that more improvements should be done in the sanitation arrangements. Deputy Commissioner also visited various parks of Ahmedpur East.

He said that proper attention should be paid to the maintenance of plants in the park. He said that the encroachments should also be eliminated.