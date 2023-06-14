UrduPoint.com

DC Visits THQ Ahmadpur East, Inspects Various Sections Of The Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 07:59 PM

DC visits THQ Ahmadpur East, inspects various sections of the hospital

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmedpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmedpur East.

He reviewed the treatment facilities provided to the patients. He visited the emergency department, pharmacy, pathological lab, wards, and other departments. He talked to the patients being treated in the wards and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to them at the hospital. Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East was also with him.

Deputy Commissioner checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa went to Munir Shaheed Chowk and other places.

He directed that more improvements should be done in the sanitation arrangements. Deputy Commissioner also visited various parks of Ahmedpur East.

He said that proper attention should be paid to the maintenance of plants in the park. He said that the encroachments should also be eliminated.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Visit

Recent Stories

DC inspects construction of various roads

DC inspects construction of various roads

34 seconds ago
 Langu praises CM's role for filling vacant posts i ..

Langu praises CM's role for filling vacant posts in week

36 seconds ago
 Discussion of EU's Next Russia Sanctions Construct ..

Discussion of EU's Next Russia Sanctions Constructive, Agreement Expected Soon - ..

38 seconds ago
 Inter-faith dialogue fosters harmony, understandin ..

Inter-faith dialogue fosters harmony, understanding among different communities: ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE and Indian officials conclude first joint comm ..

UAE and Indian officials conclude first joint committee meeting on CEPA

15 minutes ago
 Capacity building webinar on Sustainability Disclo ..

Capacity building webinar on Sustainability Disclosures, Reporting held by SECP ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.