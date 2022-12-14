UrduPoint.com

DC Visits THQ Hasilpur

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

DC visits THQ Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur where he inspected the health facilities.

Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Ushna Tahir, CEO of Health Bahawalpur Dr. Anjum Iqbal, Medical Superintendent THQ Hasilpur Dr. Saleem Arif and other concerned officers were also present at the occasion.

He visited various sections of the hospital.

He inquired after the patients and asked them about facilities being provided at the hospital.

The deputy commissioner directed to keep Paediatrics Section functional 24 hours a day.

He also instructed to improve the cleanliness of the hospital. Later, Deputy Commissioner visited Press Club Hasilpur and planted a sapling.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Hasilpur

Recent Stories

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

11 minutes ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

60 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

2 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

2 hours ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.