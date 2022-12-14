DC visits THQ Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur where he inspected the health facilities.

Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Ushna Tahir, CEO of Health Bahawalpur Dr. Anjum Iqbal, Medical Superintendent THQ Hasilpur Dr. Saleem Arif and other concerned officers were also present at the occasion.

He visited various sections of the hospital.

He inquired after the patients and asked them about facilities being provided at the hospital.

The deputy commissioner directed to keep Paediatrics Section functional 24 hours a day.

He also instructed to improve the cleanliness of the hospital. Later, Deputy Commissioner visited Press Club Hasilpur and planted a sapling.