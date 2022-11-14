DC visits THQ Hasilpur; inspects various sections of hospital

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Waraich visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Waraich visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Ushna Tahir and Medical Superintendent Tehsil Headquarters Hospital were present.

The deputy commissioner inquired the patients about the treatment facilities.

He visited the emergency department, outdoor section, radiology department, pharmacy, and other departments of THQ and reviewed the medical facilities.

He directed the doctors and paramedical staff to provide the best medical facilities for visiting patients.

No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he said.

He further said the supply of medicines should also be ensured. He directed that cleanliness should be maintained in the hospital. He said that parking should also be arranged for the vehicles of visiting patients.