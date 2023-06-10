DC visits THQ Hasilpur, inspects various sections of hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Saturday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur where he inquired about the health of admitted patients and inspected medical facilities available at the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner also inspected the Pathological Lab, Radiology Department, Pharmacy Department and other departments of the hospital. He checked the attendance of medical officers, paramedical staff and other staff.

He also checked the stock of medicines. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa instructed that the medical officers and paramedical staff should provide the best treatment facilities to the patients. He instructed that the staff should perform their duties with dedication.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa also visited Hasilpur city and reviewed the sanitary arrangements. He also inspected Chowk Fawara Hasilpur and checked the green belts and lighting arrangements.