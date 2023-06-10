UrduPoint.com

DC Visits THQ Hasilpur, Inspects Various Sections Of Hospital

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DC visits THQ Hasilpur, inspects various sections of hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Saturday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur where he inquired about the health of admitted patients and inspected medical facilities available at the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner also inspected the Pathological Lab, Radiology Department, Pharmacy Department and other departments of the hospital. He checked the attendance of medical officers, paramedical staff and other staff.

He also checked the stock of medicines. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa instructed that the medical officers and paramedical staff should provide the best treatment facilities to the patients. He instructed that the staff should perform their duties with dedication.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa also visited Hasilpur city and reviewed the sanitary arrangements. He also inspected Chowk Fawara Hasilpur and checked the green belts and lighting arrangements.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Hasilpur Best

Recent Stories

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefe ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefed on humanitarian projects, vi ..

8 minutes ago
 Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

1 hour ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

4 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.