DC visits THQ hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Chak Jhumra surprisingly and reviewed medical and administrative matters in addition to checking medical facilities provided to the patients.

He also visited various sections of the hospital and inspected seating arrangements as well as availability of drinking water for attendants of the patients.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure implementation on anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in all cases. He said that the staff at the entry points should make people wear facemasks and ensure checking of their temperature with thermal gadget.

The DC also checked record of referral of patients and said that patients should be satisfied with the performance of doctors and paramedics.

He also checked the cleanliness in washrooms and directed to dispose of hospital waste in a proper manner.

He said that highest standard of cleanliness should be maintained at all times.

He also inspected availability of medicines.

Deputy Commissioner also checked the progress of some construction works in the hospital and urged to use available resources in a transparent manner.

He reviewed the condition of the ambulance and directed to keep it fully functional.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner administered polio drops to the children at hospital and inaugurated special anti polio campaign to be started from 5th October.

He also appealed to the parents to cooperate with health department teams for vaccination of their children for complete eradication of polio virus.

He directed the health department to achieve 100 percent task by using all resources.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz and other officers werealso present on the occasion.