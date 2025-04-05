Open Menu

DC Visits THQ Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DC visits THQ hospital

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kharian, where he met with patients and their attendants in various wards and conducted a detailed review of the medical facilities being provided.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner inspected the emergency, pediatrics, general ward, and other departments. He assessed the availability of medicines, cleanliness, and overall healthcare services. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the uninterrupted provision of quality medical care to all patients.

Patients and their attendants briefed the deputy commissioner about the treatment and services at the hospital. In response, he issued on-the-spot instructions to the relevant officials to take necessary actions.

DC Virk stated that providing the best possible healthcare services in public hospitals is a top priority of the district administration, and the performance of healthcare institutions is being continuously monitored to achieve this goal.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..

2 minutes ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hou ..

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours

31 minutes ago
 UAE maintained its rising performance in global co ..

UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025

1 hour ago
 European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan nex ..

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week

2 hours ago
 IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to s ..

IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday

2 hours ago
 Muslims, opposition parties continue protest again ..

Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..

2 hours ago
ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultura ..

ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks

2 hours ago
 4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference o ..

4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference opens tomorrow with 661 partici ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in ho ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top prio ..

Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker

4 hours ago
 French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short ja ..

French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan