DC Visits THQ Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kharian, where he met with patients and their attendants in various wards and conducted a detailed review of the medical facilities being provided.
During the visit, the deputy commissioner inspected the emergency, pediatrics, general ward, and other departments. He assessed the availability of medicines, cleanliness, and overall healthcare services. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the uninterrupted provision of quality medical care to all patients.
Patients and their attendants briefed the deputy commissioner about the treatment and services at the hospital. In response, he issued on-the-spot instructions to the relevant officials to take necessary actions.
DC Virk stated that providing the best possible healthcare services in public hospitals is a top priority of the district administration, and the performance of healthcare institutions is being continuously monitored to achieve this goal.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours
UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week
IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..
ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks
4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference opens tomorrow with 661 partici ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on Independence Day
Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing
Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM, JI Ameer discuss public relief in electricity prices, Palestine2 minutes ago
-
DC visits THQ hospital2 minutes ago
-
Liquor supply attempt foiled2 minutes ago
-
President is very well, will be out of hospital in a day or two: Dr. Asim Hussain2 minutes ago
-
CM calls for global conscience, compassion21 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures in Lahore21 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sees economic stability under current govt: Danyal Chaudhry31 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt allocates Rs 437m for SOS villages in Khairpur, Jamshoro, and Thar to enhance educational ..31 minutes ago
-
One dies, two injured in road accident52 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for one-wheeling52 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of 3 children52 minutes ago