DC visits THQ hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kharian, where he met with patients and their attendants in various wards and conducted a detailed review of the medical facilities being provided.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner inspected the emergency, pediatrics, general ward, and other departments. He assessed the availability of medicines, cleanliness, and overall healthcare services. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the uninterrupted provision of quality medical care to all patients.

Patients and their attendants briefed the deputy commissioner about the treatment and services at the hospital. In response, he issued on-the-spot instructions to the relevant officials to take necessary actions.

DC Virk stated that providing the best possible healthcare services in public hospitals is a top priority of the district administration, and the performance of healthcare institutions is being continuously monitored to achieve this goal.