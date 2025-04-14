DC Visits THQ Hospital
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pasrur.
He checked the attendance of doctors and staff and inquired about medical facilities and medicines available in the hospital.
He said that as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all government hospitals have been directed to ensure the availability of essential medicines and supply them to patients as per the SOPs.
He said that the lists of all available medicines and the day and night duty roster of doctors and staff should be displayed at a prominent place in the hospital. He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration is regularly visiting hospitals and action will be taken on negligence as per the rules.
He directed Assistant Commissioner Pasrur, Sidra Sattar, to regularly visit the rural and basic centers of Pasrur including THQ hospital and ensure the provision of services as per the vision of the chief minister.
He said that to improve the cleanliness situation in Pasrur, SWMC should visit the city along with the local authorities and the concerned authorities who show negligence in this regard should be held strictly accountable. Similarly, public recreation places and public parks should also be kept clean and steps should be taken to beautify the greenbelts and squares of the city with plants and grass.
The DC also visited Cadet College Pasrur and Special education Center Pasrur and inspected various departments and classrooms. Meanwhile, the DC also visited the Afghan Citizen Camp located on Pasrur Road and reviewed the ongoing campaign for sending them back. He said that Afghan citizens should return to their homeland by following the instructions of the Ministry of Interior.
He said that all possible residential facilities and food and drink arrangements have been made in the Afghan camp and transport and security are also being provided for their return.
