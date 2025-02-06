DC visits THQ hospital Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Ahmadpur East and inspected the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

He inaugurated the expansion works of the pediatric and gynecology wards. The Assistant Commissioner of Ahmadpur East accompanied him on this occasion.

The DC visited various sections of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities being provided. He also inspected the cleanliness and tree plantation efforts at the THQ Ahmadpur East.

Later, the DC also visited Uch Sharif, where he inaugurated the monument and fountain installed at the intersection and assessed the cleanliness and tree plantation activities.