DC Visits THQ Hospital, Inspect Facilities

Published July 01, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan on Monday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shahpur.

He reviewed the cleanliness, staff attendance and stock of medicines and visited the emergency ward and various departments of the hospital. The DC inquired about the facilities being provided to the patients at the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Mohammad Zohaib Shafi also accompanied him.

The DC directed to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the patients and said that the doctors, paramedical staff and other staff should ensure their attendance. He said any kind of negligence in providing free medicines along with best treatment, diagnosis to the patients would not be tolerated.

The district administration is always striving to provide best and timely medical facilities to people, he added.

