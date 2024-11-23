DC Visits THQ Hospital, Inspect Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) DIKhan Sara Rahman paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Paroa review facilities being provided to the patients.
She reviewed the cleanliness, staff attendance and stock of medicines and visited the emergency ward and various departments of the hospital.
The DC directed to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities to the patients and said that the doctors, paramedical staff and other staff should ensure their attendance.
She said any kind of negligence in providing medicines along with the best treatment, and diagnosis to the patients would not be tolerated.
The district administration is always striving to provide the best and timely medical facilities to people, she added.
Recent Stories
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KhUJ, PPC condemn violence against journalists in Kurram1 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali observed1 minute ago
-
Science exhibition held at Govt Graduate College for Women1 minute ago
-
Section 144 enforced in federal capital11 minutes ago
-
Sikh yatrees return to India through Wagha border crossing11 minutes ago
-
Illegally cut timber recovered at Upper Orakzai11 minutes ago
-
IFAD promotes climate-smart agriculture to strengthen food security in Pakistan: Fernanda Thomaz21 minutes ago
-
3-Day training of field staff begins for seventh agriculture census31 minutes ago
-
Govt will not allow any mob to damage country's economic growth: Barrister Danyal41 minutes ago
-
ANP to observe black day on Nov 25 against Kurram massacre51 minutes ago
-
Over 1,226 addicts held in drug-free Peshawar campaign51 minutes ago
-
Traffic management system in place at Juma Bazaar1 hour ago