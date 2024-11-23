Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) DIKhan Sara Rahman paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Paroa review facilities being provided to the patients.

She reviewed the cleanliness, staff attendance and stock of medicines and visited the emergency ward and various departments of the hospital.

The DC directed to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities to the patients and said that the doctors, paramedical staff and other staff should ensure their attendance.

She said any kind of negligence in providing medicines along with the best treatment, and diagnosis to the patients would not be tolerated.

The district administration is always striving to provide the best and timely medical facilities to people, she added.

