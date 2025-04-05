DC Visits THQ Hospital Jalalpur Pirwala
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Jalalpur Pirwala and reviewed available medical services and checked the stock of medicines.
He also visited various wards, interacted with patients, and resolved their complaints on-the-spot.
Later, he visited Rural Health Centre in Meeran Malha to inspect healthcare arrangements there as well.
The administration reiterated its commitment to improving health services and providing timely medical assistance to the public.
