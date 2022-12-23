UrduPoint.com

DC Visits THQ Hospital Jhumra, Checks Health Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Shrikh has paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Chak Jhumra on Friday and checked health facilities and availability of medicines in addition to attendance of doctors, paramedics and other staff.

He interacted with the patients and their attendants and directed the hospital administration to ensuring maximum facilities for the ladies especially those who were brought to hospital for delivery cases.

He said that sudden inspection of the hospitals would continue and strict action would be taken in case of any mismanagement or obstruction in the delivery of medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner also visited Hunza Sugar Mills and checked the facilities being provided to the farmers regarding crushing season. He directed the mill management for early payment to the farmers.

He also checked the weighing bridges and made it clear that short-measuring would not be tolerated at all and FIRs would be registered against such bridge owners who would be found involved in short-measuring of sugarcane produce.

He said that rights of the farmers would be protected fully and strict monitoring would continue till the end of crushing season.

