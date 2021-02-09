DC visits THQ hospital, land record center Bhalwal

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Bhalwal.

On the occasion, she reviewed the health facilities and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

During the visit, she checked the dispensary record and visited various wards and its laboratory of hospital and inquired from the patients about facilities.

DC Naila Baqir inspected the clean and green tree plantation drive ongoing in the hospital and directed to ensure the safety of plants and trees saplings in the hospital.

Later, she visited land record center and panah gah set up at municipal committee, Bhalwal.