DC visits THQ hospital Taxila, inspects facilities

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Taxila and checked the attendance of staff, stock of essential medicines and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) in detail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Taxila and checked the attendance of staff, stock of essential medicines and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) in detail.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Taxila Marhaba Namat, Medical superintendent (MS) of Deputy District Health Officer and other officials of the Health Department.

The DC interacted with the patients and directed the hospital's administration to ensure cleanliness in hospital.

He directed the MS to give special attention to the cleanliness of wards, doctor's rooms and OPD and encouraged the patients to opt for cleanliness through awareness posters.

"By keeping the environment clean, we can avoid many diseases at first hand, "he added.

He directed to ensure the availability of the required medicines, and all the necessary machinery should be kept functional in the hospital.

Tahir advised the AC Taxila to visit the hospital regularly to ensure that the best medical treatment was being provided to the general public.