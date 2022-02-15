UrduPoint.com

DC Visits THQ Hospital Taxila, Inspects Facilities

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 08:23 PM

DC visits THQ hospital Taxila, inspects facilities

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Taxila and checked the attendance of staff, stock of essential medicines and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) in detail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Taxila and checked the attendance of staff, stock of essential medicines and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) in detail.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Taxila Marhaba Namat, Medical superintendent (MS) of Deputy District Health Officer and other officials of the Health Department.

The DC interacted with the patients and directed the hospital's administration to ensure cleanliness in hospital.

He directed the MS to give special attention to the cleanliness of wards, doctor's rooms and OPD and encouraged the patients to opt for cleanliness through awareness posters.

"By keeping the environment clean, we can avoid many diseases at first hand, "he added.

He directed to ensure the availability of the required medicines, and all the necessary machinery should be kept functional in the hospital.

Tahir advised the AC Taxila to visit the hospital regularly to ensure that the best medical treatment was being provided to the general public.

Related Topics

Visit Doctor Taxila All Best

Recent Stories

Second phase of KPL to be hosted in AJK soon: Qayy ..

Second phase of KPL to be hosted in AJK soon: Qayyum

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Polo Cup : Newage Cables/Master Paints, MP ..

Punjab Polo Cup : Newage Cables/Master Paints, MP win openers

2 minutes ago
 Defence counsels cross-examine investigation offic ..

Defence counsels cross-examine investigation officer in couple harassment case

2 minutes ago
 Putin Believes Scholz Wants Pragmatic Bilateral Co ..

Putin Believes Scholz Wants Pragmatic Bilateral Cooperation With Russia

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers' strike continues for second day

Lawyers' strike continues for second day

5 minutes ago
 PTI to emerge largest party after KP's local polls ..

PTI to emerge largest party after KP's local polls next phase: Pervez Khattak

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>