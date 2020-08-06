UrduPoint.com
DC Visits THQ Hospital To Inspect Facilities

Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:44 PM

DC visits THQ hospital to inspect facilities

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) here on Thursday.

The DC interacted with an old woman patient admitted in the hospital and asked about treatment and other facilities provided to her.

She expressed satisfaction over the treatment and medical care provided to her.

On the occasion, the DC directed the hospital administration to provide maximum possible facilities to the people visiting the hospital as Punjab government was providing all available resources to the hospitals.

More Stories From Pakistan

